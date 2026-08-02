Over 9.24 Lakh Devotees Travelled By MSRTC Buses During Ashadhi Wari, Revenue Crosses ₹41 Crore | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) transported more than 9.24 lakh devotees to and from Pandharpur during this year's Ashadhi Wari, operating around 5,500 buses and 21,527 special trips. The pilgrimage transport operation generated over ₹41.18 crore in revenue, marking an increase of nearly ₹5.3 crore compared to last year, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said on Saturday.

The large-scale operation was planned to handle the annual rush of Warkaris travelling from different parts of Maharashtra for the Ashadhi pilgrimage. Despite heavy passenger demand and logistical challenges, MSRTC ensured safe and smooth travel for devotees through coordinated efforts by drivers, conductors, mechanics, security personnel and administrative staff. The corporation also extended travel concessions to eligible passengers during the pilgrimage.

Calling the operation a service to Lord Vitthal, Sarnaik said the opportunity to carry lakhs of devotees safely to Pandharpur and back was a matter of pride for the entire MSRTC family. "Taking a devotee safely for darshan and ensuring their safe return home is not just public transport; it is service to Vitthal," he said. He also urged MSRTC employees to continue working with the spirit of 'Pravasi Devo Bhava', treating every passenger with care and respect.

The Ashadhi Wari is one of Maharashtra's largest annual religious gatherings, drawing lakhs of devotees who walk or travel to Pandharpur. For MSRTC, the annual pilgrimage remains one of its biggest transport operations, playing a crucial role in connecting rural and urban Maharashtra while ensuring safe mobility during the festival season. The higher revenue this year also reflects the growing demand for the state-run bus service during major religious events.

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