'If 40% Scorers Get 100 Percentile In MHT-CET, Something Is Wrong': Rohit Pawar Alleges Irregularities

ANI

Raigad: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that question paper leaks in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and other recruitment examinations have already been proven and said his party is continuing to fight against such irregularities.

Speaking to IANS, Pawar claimed that whenever MPSC, government recruitment or CET question papers are leaked, it is students from ordinary families who suffer the most, while those with financial resources are able to secure better marks.

Raigad, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "Firstly, in Maharashtra too, there have been instances of paper leaks in MPSC and other government examinations, and this has been proven. We are fighting for action on that issue there. Whether it is MPSC, government… pic.twitter.com/5Z7Ch1OzAs — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Referring to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET), Pawar said that earlier, students who scored above 90% in Classes 11 and 12 would generally secure close to a 100 percentile in CET. However, he alleged that over the last three years, there have been instances where students with around 40% marks in their board examinations have obtained a 100 percentile in the entrance test.

"Now, if someone scoring 40% in 11th and 12th gets a 100 percentile in CET, then definitely something is wrong in CET somewhere," Pawar said.

He questioned the credibility of the examination process, saying that if a student scoring 40% in Classes 11 and 12 can secure a 100 percentile in CET, "then definitely something is wrong" with the system.

Pawar further claimed that around 10 to 12 lakh students appear for these examinations every year and alleged that corruption and the influence of money have entered the examination system. He said this is affecting the dreams and aspirations of students seeking admission to good colleges, alleging that while wealthy individuals benefit, ordinary students are left at a disadvantage.