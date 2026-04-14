Civic Body Pushes BOT Projects In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Officials Told To Fast-Track Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye have directed civic officials to speed up ongoing projects being developed on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis, including a vegetable market at Sambhaji Peth and a commercial complex at Vasant Bhavan.

The directions were issued during a joint inspection conducted by Rajurkar, Makariye and Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge on Monday. Officials reviewed the progress of both projects and asked concerned departments to complete pending work without delay.

Authorities said the Vasant Bhavan commercial project is nearing completion. Officials have been instructed to finish the remaining work at the earliest and start the vegetable market operations there soon. Rajurkar said these projects are expected to boost the municipal corporation’s revenue.

Later, the team also inspected ongoing BOT-based works at Siddharth Garden. Officials directed that shops allocated under the municipal corporation’s share should be taken into possession immediately and made operational to generate income.

During the visit, the officials toured the garden and zoo premises and interacted with visitors to understand their concerns. They assured that issues raised by visitors would be addressed promptly.

Tourists from Satara and Jalgaon expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the garden.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple, Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete, Chief Garden Officer Dr Vijay Patil, Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Executive Engineer Vasant Bhoy, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Shahed Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Ramesh More officials were present during the inspection.