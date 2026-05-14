City Transformation Unit To Be Set Up For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s 2047 Development Plan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sameer Rajurkar has announced that a dedicated City Transformation Unit will be established to implement the ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 2047’ vision plan aimed at the city’s long-term development.

Rajurkar made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of the World Bank held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

He said the development plan is being prepared in line with the ‘Developed Maharashtra – 2047’ vision and will focus on improving key civic services and infrastructure across the city.

According to the mayor, special attention is being given to solid waste management, drainage systems, and water supply services as part of the overall development strategy.

Rajurkar also stressed the importance of strengthening property tax recovery, calling it the financial backbone of the municipal corporation. He said the civic administration is working on micro-level and digital planning to improve tax collection efficiency.

He further said that property re-surveys should be conducted every five years and requested assistance from the World Bank in digitising the entire system.

The mayor stated that the proposed City Transformation Unit would be designed in a way that long-term development targets remain unchanged even if officers or officials are transferred or replaced in the future.

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He also announced that a memorandum of understanding would be signed with the MITRA Institute for the effective implementation of schemes launched by the state and central governments.

World Bank officials Harsh Goyal, Ankush Sharma, and Shrinivas Rao Podirireddy attended the meeting along with Additional City Engineer Anil Tanpure, Accounts Officer Santosh Wahule, and other civic officials.