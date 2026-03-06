 CID Questions VSR Ventures Owner Over Baramati Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra CID is recording VK Singh’s statement after the Baramati crash killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar urged authorities to seize all company records, citing possible tampering. Singh had earlier dismissed claims of technical faults in his aircraft, as the investigation intensifies.

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 01:16 AM IST
Pune: The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday questioned VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, which operated the aircraft involved in the Baramati crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a CID officer said.

“The statement of VK Singh is being recorded,” the officer said, without disclosing further details as the questioning was still underway.

Singh had earlier dismissed claims that there was any technical fault in the aircraft operated by his company. After making a brief statement to the media, he did not comment further as the controversy surrounding the crash intensified.

Reacting to the development, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that since VSR allegedly has high-level influence and is suspected of tampering with documents, the CID should immediately take custody of all its records.

