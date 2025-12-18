Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti | Representative Image

Nashik: In the run-up to Makar Sankranti, citizens traveling on the roads in Nashik district are suffering serious injuries due to nylon (Chinese) kite string. Birds and animals are also being severely injured, and in some cases, lives have been lost. In the last 15-20 days, serious accidents have occurred in Yeola, Sinnar, Lasalgaon, and Baglan areas. Five people have been seriously injured in the district. As Sankranti approaches, such incidents are likely to increase. The demand for strict action against those selling and using nylon kite string is gaining momentum.

Former MP Sameer Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has taken the initiative in this matter. He has written a letter to Nashik Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil demanding stringent action.

Bhujbal's letter states, “Serious and unfortunate accidents are frequently occurring in Nashik district due to the illegal sale and use of nylon kite string. Two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, children, women, as well as birds and animals are suffering serious injuries. In some places, citizens have even lost their lives. Since nylon kite string is extremely sharp, unbreakable, and deadly, the government has banned its sale and use.

However, some irresponsible and greedy vendors and hoarders are circumventing the government's orders and selling it secretly. As a result, this deadly business continues without fear of the law. An analysis of the accidents in the district makes it clear that this is not merely due to negligence, but a collusive and illegal business. Such vendors are not only disrupting law and order but are directly endangering human lives.”

It is expected that the administration will take immediate action to stop accidents caused by nylon kite string in Nashik district. The police have also started raids in the district and have given indications of expelling the sellers.