 Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

In the run-up to Makar Sankranti, citizens travelling on the roads in Nashik district are suffering serious injuries due to nylon (Chinese) kite string. Birds and animals are also being severely injured, and in some cases, lives have been lost. In the last 15-20 days, serious accidents have occurred in Yeola, Sinnar, Lasalgaon, and Baglan areas.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti | Representative Image

Nashik: In the run-up to Makar Sankranti, citizens traveling on the roads in Nashik district are suffering serious injuries due to nylon (Chinese) kite string. Birds and animals are also being severely injured, and in some cases, lives have been lost. In the last 15-20 days, serious accidents have occurred in Yeola, Sinnar, Lasalgaon, and Baglan areas. Five people have been seriously injured in the district. As Sankranti approaches, such incidents are likely to increase. The demand for strict action against those selling and using nylon kite string is gaining momentum.

Former MP Sameer Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has taken the initiative in this matter. He has written a letter to Nashik Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil demanding stringent action.

Bhujbal's letter states, “Serious and unfortunate accidents are frequently occurring in Nashik district due to the illegal sale and use of nylon kite string. Two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, children, women, as well as birds and animals are suffering serious injuries. In some places, citizens have even lost their lives. Since nylon kite string is extremely sharp, unbreakable, and deadly, the government has banned its sale and use.

Read Also
Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Resigns From Cabinet After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam
article-image

However, some irresponsible and greedy vendors and hoarders are circumventing the government's orders and selling it secretly. As a result, this deadly business continues without fear of the law. An analysis of the accidents in the district makes it clear that this is not merely due to negligence, but a collusive and illegal business. Such vendors are not only disrupting law and order but are directly endangering human lives.”

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

It is expected that the administration will take immediate action to stop accidents caused by nylon kite string in Nashik district. The police have also started raids in the district and have given indications of expelling the sellers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Chinese Kite String Accidents On Rise In Nashik Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Nashik: BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Confirmed, Seat-Sharing Talks Underway

Nashik: BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Confirmed, Seat-Sharing Talks Underway

Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player

Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player

MSRTC Bus Gutted In Fire Near Nashik, Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

MSRTC Bus Gutted In Fire Near Nashik, Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Resigns From Cabinet After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam

Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Resigns From Cabinet After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam