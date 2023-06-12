Chinchwad: MP Barne & Passengers' Org Celebrate Additional Coaches For Sinhagad Express At Chinchwad Station |

Maval MP Shriang Barne visited Chinchwad station on Monday to convey his greetings to the citizens as the Pune-CSMT Mumbai Sinhagad Express welcomed two additional coaches. The newly added coaches, second-class chair cars (non-AC) and unreserved, are specifically designated for Pimpri and Chinchwad stations.

In response to the demands of the passengers, Barne and commuters' associations had approached Central Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Their efforts were fruitful, as the demand for two extra coaches for passengers boarding from Pimpri and Chinchwad stations has been successfully met. To commemorate this achievement, Barne expressed his gratitude and well wishes to the passengers of the Sinhagad Express during his visit to Chinchwad railway station on the second day of the service launch. Railway's Dr Milind Hirve, Railway Passengers' Association President Iqbal Mulani, Railway Advisory Committee Member Bashir Sutar, Deepak Shegar, Baban Sable, and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Previously, passengers from Pimpri and Chinchwad had to share a single coach. However, in response to the passengers' demand, the railway administration has allocated D-7 (eighth coach from the engine) for Pimpri and D-8 (ninth coach from the engine) for Chinchwad stations.

अखेर प्रयत्नांना यश



पुणे ते छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस दरम्यान धावणाऱ्या मुंबई सिंहगड एक्सप्रेस या ट्रेनला पूर्वी १९ कोचेस होते आणि त्यावेळी या ट्रेनची आसनसंख्या १९०८ इतकी होती. मात्र एलएलबी मॉडर्न टेक्नॉलॉजीचे डबे जोडत असताना या ट्रेनच्या कोचची संख्या १४ तर आसनसंख्या १३००… pic.twitter.com/4jI96mypfL — Shrirang Appa Barne (@MPShrirangBarne) June 12, 2023

The inclusion of these additional coaches aims to enhance facilities and alleviate overcrowding issues. The revised composition of train No. 11010 now consists of 16 coaches, including one AC chair car, 13 second-class seating coaches, one luggage cum guard brake van, and one generator car. It is important to note that no changes have been made to the remaining coaches at Khadki, Shivajinagar, and Lonavala stations.

The surge in the number of passengers traveling between Pune and Mumbai has led to frequent conflicts over seats, resulting in arguments and altercations. However, with the introduction of two extra coaches, it is anticipated that such incidents will decrease, offering a more comfortable and peaceful journey for all passengers.