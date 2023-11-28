Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Gambling Den Busted Near Police Commissionerate |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajingar police busted a gambling den being operated in the vicinity of the police commissionerate area for the past many days. The action was conducted by DCP Nitin Bagate and his team on Monday night. The police have arrested the den operator Ram Bodkhe and around 40 gamblers. The police also seized cash, mobile phones and other items worth lakhs of rupees from them.

It is said that a gambling den was being operated for the past many days under the shield of some of the senior police officers at Bhoiwada near the police commissionerate area. The den was operated under the veil of a social and cultural centre. Bagate after taking charge as DCP recently has taken initiative to curb the crime activities in the city. On Monday evening, he and his team conducted a raid.

The operator Bodkhe is a listed criminal on the police record and has several cases registered against him with various police stations.