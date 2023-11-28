Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections In City |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a drive against illegal water connections in the city. On Tuesday, the administration dismantled 19 illegal water connections on the 450 mm pipeline in the Buddhilane area.

The drive was carried out under the direction of CSMC administrator G Srikanth by a team led by Special Illegal Water Connection Search squad head Santosh Wahule. The connections were removed from the Buddhilane area extending up to the Bhaji Mandi area. Currently, work is underway on laying new cement roads in the area. It would be challenging to remove the illegal connections once the road work commences. These connections would then have to be removed by ruining the cement road. Therefore, the administration has decided to eliminate the connections before the cement road work begins. A strict police bandobast was deployed during the drive, stated squad engineer Rohit Ingale.

The drive was executed by deputy engineer Milind Bhamre, junior engineer Sachin Veldode, Sumer Shaikh, Hemant Hivarale, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tamij Pathan, Mohd Sharif, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar, Abdul Gaffar, Rahul Salve, Abrar Ul Haq, Sachin Pawar, Rahul Ragade and others.