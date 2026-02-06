Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Virochan Shinde Wins Gold Medal In National School Netball Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the National School Netball Event recently held in Nanded by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra clinched the championship title. Virochan Shinde from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar played a key role in the victory in the Under-14 boys’ category.

The National School Netball Championships for Under-14 boys and girls and Under-17 girls were held from January 27 to 31 at Guru Gobind Singh Sports Ground in Nanded. Maharashtra emerged champions in all three categories. This victory was dedicated to the late Deputy Chief Minister and President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, Ajit Pawar. The winning players were awarded gold medals, certificates, and the championship trophy by Satish Ingale, President of the Maharashtra Amateur Netball Association.

Virochan Shinde, who performed exceptionally well in the boys’ category, is a student of Padmashree Shankarbapu Apegaonkar School. He played in this tournament consecutively for the second year. He was congratulated by PSBA School Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, MSEDCL Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Vishwas Patil, Netball Association members Harsh Magare and Akash Sardar, and teachers Abhijit Deshmukh and Gajanan Dixit.

Virochan is the son of Ramesh Kakasaheb Shinde, an operator at the 33 KV Shendra MIDC substation of MSEDCL and a recipient of the State Government’s “Gunwant Kamgar Award”.