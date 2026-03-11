Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ZP To Elect President & Vice President On March 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Building | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special meeting to elect the president and vice president of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) will be held on March 18 at the District Planning Hall in the District Collectorate. The announcement was made by Designated Officer and Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune.

According to officials, the election process will begin in the morning with the acceptance of nomination forms. Candidates wishing to contest the posts will be required to submit their nomination papers between 10am and 12 noon. After the submission period ends, the nomination forms will be scrutinised by the authorities to ensure that they meet all required criteria and documentation norms.

Following the scrutiny process, the official list of candidates contesting the elections for the posts of president and vice president will be declared. The special meeting of the Zilla Parishad will then begin at 2pm at the same venue.

Officials said that if more than one candidate files nominations for either of the two posts, the election will be decided through voting. In such a situation, the voting will be conducted by a show of hands during the meeting.

To ensure transparency and maintain proper records, the entire election process will be video recorded. The administration has also informed all chairpersons of the Panchayat Samitis about the meeting and asked them to remain present during the proceedings. However, they will not be eligible to participate in the voting process.

The district administration has made necessary arrangements to conduct the election smoothly and in accordance with the prescribed rules, Adkune added.