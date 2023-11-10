Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Festival To Be Held On November 26-27

Representative Image |

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services and State Agriculture Commissionerate, Pune, organises the district, division, and state-level youth festivals every year. The district-level youth festival for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will be held on November 26 and 27. The district administration has appealed to the collegiate youngsters to participate in this festival.

A meeting was organised at the district collectorate on Thursday to discuss the upcoming festival. Additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, district sports officer Bajirao Desai, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Students Welfare Board director Dr Muntajeet Shaikh, NSS officer Hanuman Gade, and others were present.

Teams from various colleges can participate in the festival and showcase their talents in group folk dance, individual dance, folk song, story writing, poster competition, elocution, photography, craft, textile, agriculture products, and other categories. The concepts for all these art forms are the utilisation of science for cereals production and the contribution of science in social development.

The age group for participation in the competitions is 15 to 29 years. Students from junior and senior colleges and youth members of women's groups can participate.

