Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation

A youth died by suicide by jumping from the bridge over Godawari river at Pravara Sangam in Kaigaon Toka on Wednesday. He claimed that he was committing suicide for the Maratha reservation by sending a message on WhatsApp. His body was found after a search operation of around 15 hours in Godavari near Nevasa. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh alias Om Mohan More (20, Aakhni Deogaon, Nevase, presently living at Bajajnagar, Waluj).

Mahesh was a Kabaddi player and was under depression as he was not selected in the National Kabaddi team, the sources said. He jumped in the Godavari river on Tuesday at around 8PM. His motorcycle was found near the bridge. He had sent a message on WhatsApp saying that he was committing suicide for getting Maratha reservation. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched to find him in the river. However, there was no success. It was also said that he had left for Mumbai leaving his motorcycle after sending the message. But the search operation continued, and his body was found.

In the message addressed to his mother, he had said, 'I am committing suicide for Maratha reservation. I am sacrificing my life for the community as well. Jay, always stay with mother. I am very attached to my mother. Live a good life. I love you mother.'