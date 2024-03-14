 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation

Mahesh was a Kabaddi player and was under depression as he was not selected in the National Kabaddi team, the sources said. He jumped in the Godavari river on Tuesday at around 8PM. His motorcycle was found near the bridge. He had sent a message on WhatsApp saying that he was committing suicide for getting Maratha reservation.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

A youth died by suicide by jumping from the bridge over Godawari river at Pravara Sangam in Kaigaon Toka on Wednesday. He claimed that he was committing suicide for the Maratha reservation by sending a message on WhatsApp. His body was found after a search operation of around 15 hours in Godavari near Nevasa. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh alias Om Mohan More (20, Aakhni Deogaon, Nevase, presently living at Bajajnagar, Waluj).

Read Also
Pune: NSUI Demands 10% Maratha Reservation In Savitribai Phule Pune University Faculty Recruitment
article-image

Mahesh was a Kabaddi player and was under depression as he was not selected in the National Kabaddi team, the sources said. He jumped in the Godavari river on Tuesday at around 8PM. His motorcycle was found near the bridge. He had sent a message on WhatsApp saying that he was committing suicide for getting Maratha reservation. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched to find him in the river. However, there was no success. It was also said that he had left for Mumbai leaving his motorcycle after sending the message. But the search operation continued, and his body was found.

Read Also
Bombay HC To Decide On Interim Stay On Maratha Reservation On April 10
article-image

In the message addressed to his mother, he had said, 'I am committing suicide for Maratha reservation. I am sacrificing my life for the community as well. Jay, always stay with mother. I am very attached to my mother. Live a good life. I love you mother.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Six Months Pass, Yet PMC Fails To Fix Leaked Pipeline

Pune News: Six Months Pass, Yet PMC Fails To Fix Leaked Pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Persists In Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Persists In Chikalthana

Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation