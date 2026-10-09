Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Woman Harassed Near CIDCO Bus Stand, Brother & Bystanders Thrash Accused Before Handing Him To Police | File Pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old woman walking home at night was accosted by a harasser who made an obscene remark. He did not stop there; he stepped forward and grabbed her hand. Just then, the woman's brother arrived, and he, along with the public, gave the harasser a severe thrashing. After the beating, the man was handed over to the police. A case was registered against the harasser at the CIDCO police station on October 6.

The accused has been identified as Nilesh Sopan Shinde (32, resident of Buldhana; currently residing at N-6, Bajrang Chowk). He previously worked for a private company but is currently unemployed. Police Inspector Atul Yerme stated that the police have served him a notice.

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Sisters approached near Pyramid Chowk

According to the CIDCO police, the 25-year-old victim and her cousin sister had gone out for work-related reasons on Monday night. After finishing their work, they alighted at the CIDCO bus stand around 11.30 pm. From there, they walked along the service road to Pyramid Chowk and were waiting for the victim's brother to pick them up.

Just then, a young man on a red two-wheeler pulled up in front of them. He stopped his vehicle, looked at the two sisters, and began making obscene gestures. He asked, "Hey, want to come along? I'll give you 1,000 rupees." Not stopping there, he grabbed the young woman's hand with malicious intent and tried to pull her towards himself. The young woman was terrified by this sudden incident.

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Brother and bystanders confront accused

When the victim's brother arrived at the scene on his two-wheeler and witnessed what was happening to his sister right in the middle of the road, he was enraged. He grabbed the young man by the collar, pulled him off the vehicle, and gave him a sound thrashing on the spot. Passersby gathered upon seeing the commotion; the crowd then beat the pervert before handing him over to the CIDCO police. Constable Bhausaheb Jagtap is conducting further investigations.