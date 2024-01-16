Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Waterman Of India' Rajendra Singh Makes Pitstop In CSN, Interacts With Locals | Sourced

Rajendra Singh, renowned as the 'Waterman of India', engaged with residents and environmentalists in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, addressing various environmental concerns. The Ramon Magsaysay Award winner made a stop in the city during his journey from Beed to Jaipur, with the Team of Associations hosting an interactive session at the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in the Railway Station area.

In 2022, the Government of Maharashtra, under Singh's guidance, initiated the project 'Chala Januya Nadila' (Let's Know Our Rivers). The project involved the formation of a committee comprising secretaries from 27 departments and a 10-member advisory board, including Singh and his associates, to oversee its implementation. A similar committee was established in the district, led by the district collector, with representatives from 27 departments. The project conducts an in-depth study of 108 rivers in the state, producing a comprehensive report for each river.

During the interactive session, Singh delved into various environmental issues and provided detailed insights into the 'Chala Januya Nadila' project. He highlighted the transformations in river conditions over the past 75 years, emphasising the heightened risks of floods and droughts. The project involves collecting extensive information about rivers, covering aspects such as their source, the number of dams and reservoirs, pollution levels, reasons for pollution, and changes in river flow. Additionally, the project investigates encroachments in the blue line (river's ambit), red line (ambit during the rainy season), and flood line (ambit during flood situations). After identifying solutions for these issues, a detailed report for all 108 rivers will be submitted to the government by March 31, followed by the implementation of corrective measures.

Singh's associates, including Narendra Chug, Ramakant Kulkarni, and Anand Asolkar, were also present at the session. Aurangabad District Vyapari Mahasingh president Sanjay Kankriya, CMIA first president Mukund Bhogle, CMIA secretary Utsav Macchar, and many others participated in the event.