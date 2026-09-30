Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Residents Demand Action Over Stray Dog Menace | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident occurred on Tuesday morning near a private school in Waluj, where a pack of six to seven stray dogs attacked a goat on the road. The goat sustained serious injuries in the attack, and local residents, including Ijaz Shaikh and Manik Raut, have demanded that measures be taken to deal with the stray dog menace.

Packs of stray dogs roam day and night across areas such as the Jama Masjid vicinity, Zenda Maidan, Manisha Nagar, Bharat Lawns, Hanuman Nagar, Ramrai T-Point and Hidayat Nagar. They bark at and attack one another and also target citizens, including women and children, whenever they spot them. Many people have sustained serious injuries from dog bites and are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, just last week, these same dogs entered the shed where Ejaz Qureshi, a resident of the Jama Masjid area, kept his goats and mauled four of them to death.

Additionally, the son of Amjad Patel, the taluka president of the BJP Minority Front in Bharat Nagar, was attacked and seriously injured.

With packs of dogs roaming around garbage bins and open spaces, students are afraid to go to school, and parents are deeply concerned. Residents of the area have demanded that the administration take immediate action to address the menace of stray dogs.