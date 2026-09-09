Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Warn Ganesh Mandals Over Noise Pollution, Traffic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Warn Ganesh Mandals Over Noise Pollution | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To ensure the orderly conduct of Ganeshotsav, the MIDC Waluj police organised a coordination meeting with Ganesh mandals on Tuesday at the Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Hall in More Chowk. Discussions covered various issues related to the festival, including traffic planning, procession routes, mandaps, electricity arrangements, cleanliness, women's safety and law and order.

The meeting was attended by ACP Narendra Padalkar, MIDC Waluj Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, Traffic Branch Police Inspector Pawan Chaudhary, Construction Committee Chairman Sachin Garad, MSEDCL official Komal Bodhre, officials from CIDCO, MIDC and the Fire Department, office-bearers of various organisations, Peace Committee members, public representatives, and presidents and office-bearers of Ganesh mandals in the Waluj MIDC area.

Chairman Sachin Garad urged the administration to resolve citizens' issues with a sense of social responsibility rather than merely performing their duties. Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade said there were restrictions on DJ systems, with mandals permitted to use only two bass speakers and two top speakers. The playing of musical instruments will not be permitted between 10pm and 6am.

To facilitate communication between the mandals and police, an officer will be assigned to each mandal as a dedicated point of contact.

Dattu Hiwale demanded that potholes along the procession route be filled immediately and that the power supply remain uninterrupted during the festival. A demand was also raised to halt the illegal sale of liquor in the area.

Sudam Jadhav drew the administration's attention to issues such as thorny bushes, accumulated garbage and non-functional streetlights in the CIDCO area.

Komal Bodhre of MSEDCL issued guidelines on electrical safety to the Ganesh mandals. In response, the administration announced that a committee would be appointed to coordinate the approximately 78 Ganesh mandals, displays and processions in the Waluj MIDC area. Specific identification numbers will also be assigned to them, and certificates will be issued accordingly.

Vijay Sarkate demanded that MIDC and CIDCO increase the number of toilets in the area. Prakash Nikam raised the issue of garbage being dumped in CIDCO's open spaces due to a lack of safety nets.

Vishal Khandagale demanded action against abandoned two-wheelers and other vehicles parked on roads in the Bajajnagar area. Sachin Shinde suggested that the height and size of stages be kept within prescribed limits and that mandaps be erected along roadsides as far as possible.

Nanda Rajput demanded that the sale of meat at street corners be halted during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.