Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Varshavas Concludes At Wadgaon Kolhati Buddha Vihar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The concluding ceremony of Varshavas was held in a religious atmosphere at Anand Buddha Vihar in the Savitribai Phule Nagar and Pragyanagar areas of Wadgaon Kolhati on Thursday.

For the past three months, a collective reading of The Buddha and His Dhamma, authored by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, had been underway as part of the Varshavas observance. The ceremony marked the completion of the reading.

During the Varshavas period, the teachings of Gautama Buddha were shared with the local community through the reading of religious texts, Buddha Vandana and discussions on Buddhist philosophy. The initiative encouraged local followers, including men, women, young people and children, to embrace Buddha’s ideals of peace, equality, compassion and humanity.

As part of the concluding ceremony, a Dhamma rally of the Bhikkhu Sangha was held in the evening in the presence of Bhadant Karunanandji Mahathero. The rally passed through various routes in Wadgaon Kolhati before arriving at Anand Buddha Vihar, creating an atmosphere of religious fervour and enthusiasm across the locality.