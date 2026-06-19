Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Urja Manch Seeks Awareness Drive Before Smart Meter Rollout | Sourced

Many electricity consumers across Maharashtra, including those in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, have received messages from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in recent days regarding the installation of smart meters. Some of these messages mention a 48-hour deadline for installation, causing confusion and concern among consumers.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, office-bearers of Urja Manch demanded that MSEDCL conduct adequate awareness campaigns before implementing the smart meter installation process.

Various perceptions and misconceptions already exist regarding smart meters. According to MSEDCL, smart meters will make electricity management more transparent, accurate and efficient, enabling consumers to monitor their electricity consumption in real time. However, some political parties, social organisations and consumers have alleged that smart meters lead to higher electricity bills and have raised several questions about the system.

After reviewing available information, Urja Manch stated that it had not found any explicit order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) mandating the installation of smart meters for consumers in the state. Noting that MERC is the competent authority to take such regulatory decisions, the organisation demanded that the government and MSEDCL clarify their official position to remove confusion among consumers.

Earlier, Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the Legislative Assembly that smart meters would be installed only with consumers' consent. Therefore, Urja Manch stressed the need for a large-scale public awareness campaign to provide factual information about smart meters.

The installation of smart meters in the Marathwada region is being carried out by Nagarjuna Company, and the process is currently underway. However, with a private company involved in installation, system registration, billing and other technical functions, concerns have been raised regarding grievance redressal and accountability.

Urja Manch urged MSEDCL to organise extensive awareness campaigns, open discussions and guidance programmes for consumers. The organisation acknowledged that smart meters can offer several benefits, including reducing power losses, improving electricity supply management and lowering the time and cost involved in connection and disconnection processes.

Urja Manch representatives Prasad Kokil, Vinod Nandapurkar, Hemant Kapadia, Omprakash Rathi, Dinesh Pawar and Sharad Chobe were present at the press conference.