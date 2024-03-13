 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Groups Clash Violently In Chikalthana
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

Two groups clashed violently in the Chikalthana area on Tuesday night over petty issues. The members of both groups engaged in an altercation with sticks and rods and also pelted stones at each other. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. However, both groups continued to shout slogans against each other, prompting the deployment of additional police forces in the Chikalthana area during the night.

article-image

According to the details, two religious communities reside in the Kamgar Colony in Chikalthana. They have coexisted peacefully over the years and had mutually agreed upon a specific time for conducting their prayers. However, some youths had a dispute over this designated time. On Tuesday, the youth from both groups started their prayers on loudspeakers, leading to tension in the area. Confrontations ensued, with some youths throwing stones and shouting slogans against each other.

article-image

Upon receiving the information, DCP Navneet Kanwat and ACP Ashok Thorat rushed to the spot with the police force and dispersed the gathered crowd. Further action is being taken by the police in this regard, and no case was registered until late at night.

