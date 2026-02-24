Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Fire Incidents Reported In Waluj MIDC & Jogeshwari, No Casualties | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two separate fire incidents were reported on Sunday in the Waluj MIDC area and Jogeshwari, resulting in damage to crops and property. While no casualties were reported, a farmer suffered financial losses estimated at Rs 30,000.

The first incident occurred around 4 pm at Sector K of the Waluj MIDC area, where a fire broke out on a green island developed in an open space near Shivansh Company. The area, which had a bamboo plantation, was quickly engulfed in flames.

Workers from nearby industrial units immediately alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control in time, preventing it from spreading further and causing additional damage.

In another incident reported from Jogeshwari, a farmer identified as Kalyan Muley suffered losses after harvested tur kept in the open for drying caught fire. The incident took place at his farm located in Gut No. 139, where Muley resides with his family. Nearly four quintals of tur were completely gutted in the fire.

Although no injuries were reported in either of the incidents, Muley incurred losses amounting to approximately Rs 30,000. Stating that agriculture is the sole source of livelihood for his family, Muley has appealed to the administration for immediate financial assistance to compensate for the damage caused by the fire.