Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Host District Investment Conference On August 29 | X - PoliticEmbarras

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A district-level investment conference has been organised on Saturday, Aug 29, at Hotel Rama International between 10 am and 4 pm to provide a platform for investors and business people to boost investment in the industrial sector.

The state’s Social Justice Minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat will preside over the conference, while Divisional Commissioner G. Sreekanth and District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. will be present.

Investment opportunities highlighted

The district serves as a key hub for various industries, including automobile, engineering, agriculture and food processing, as well as the textile sector, notably the production of Himroo shawls. The objectives of the conference include providing market access for local products, creating facilities for exporters, and attracting new industries and investments. Activities such as discussions, exchange of ideas and signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been organised.

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Entrepreneurs invited

Deputy Commissioner of the District Industries Centre Karuna Kharat has appealed to entrepreneurs, representatives of entrepreneurs’ associations, agricultural producer organisations and aspiring entrepreneurs in the district to participate in the conference.