Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Emerge As EV Hub In Five Years, Says Minister Atul Save | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Several multinational companies are investing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to the infrastructure and industrial facilities available here. The city will gain acclaim as the electric vehicle (EV) hub in the next five years,” opined State Other Backwards Class Welfare Minister Atul Save.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a two-day national round table conference on ‘Marathwada’s Future’ held at the Rukhmini Hall in MGM University on Saturday. Senior journalist P Sainath, Radhesham Jadhav, vice chancellor Vilas Sapkal, registrar Ashis Gadekar, economist HM Desarda, dean John Chelladurai, director Ramesh Jare, KP Singh and other dignitaries were present.

Save further said, “The government has adopted long-term measures regarding the water grid project, which will have a deeper impact on the rural development in the Marathwada region. The use of solar energy is being increased to facilitate green energy through the Kusum scheme.”

The district has accomplished a record of installing 45,000 solar pumps in the month of January. Around 7.5 lakh pumps have been installed in the state so far, of which 1.80 lakh are in Marathwada. The connectivity by the Samruddhi Expressway has provided new development opportunities in the industrial and agricultural sectors, Save said.

Sainath said that the environmental change is due to social and economic inequality. “The concession of water given to the industries should be reconsidered,” he added.

Jadhav stressed the need for structural change in the concepts of social justice and inclusive policies.

Sapkal stated that such conferences give an insight into knowledge building and constructive thoughts. “Basic amenities, employment generation, transportation and drought eradication are primary aspects of the development of the Marathwada region,” he said.

HN Sonkamble made an introductory speech. Varsha Dandge conducted the proceedings of the function, while KP Singh proposed a vote of thanks.