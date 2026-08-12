Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Join Rally Against SC Sub-Categorisation; Leaders Submit Memorandum | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government initiated a move to create discord by proposing the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC). In protest against this, the 'Anti-Sub-categorisation Committee' organised a massive rally today at Kranti Chowk amidst a light drizzle. Leaders from various parties within the Ambedkarite movement participated in the rally, which was attended by thousands of citizens.

Scheduled castes receive a 13% quota in government reservations. The Scheduled Caste category comprises 59 castes; however, people belonging to these castes have demanded a sub-categorisation. The state government is inclined towards implementing this sub-categorisation. People registered strong resentment over the move.

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The morcha was organised to press various demands, including cancellation of sub-categorisation, cancellation of the Badar committee appointed for sub-categorisation and implementation of the reservations immediately, a special drive for filling vacancies on a companionate basis, reservations in the private sector and others. A delegation of the leaders submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner in this regard.

Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar, MP Chandrakant Handore, former minister Babanrao Gholap, Rajkumar Badole, Baburao Mane and others led the morcha.

A large number of activists were present, including former Purna corporator Prakash Kamble, former Deputy Mayor Prakash Nikalje, Dinkar Onkar, Gautam Kharat, Baburao Kadam, Kachru More, Madhukar More, D.P. Sirsath, Punjaram Maske, Bajirao Salve, Bandu Kamble, Raosaheb Javale, Ravi Javale, Vijay Magre, Anil Gaikwad, Gautam Landge, and Rambhau Perkar.

Heavy police security was deployed for this morcha. Starting from Kranti Chowk, the procession proceeded via Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Gandhi Statue, Shahganj, and Fazalpura, eventually reaching the divisional commissioner's office.