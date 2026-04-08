Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Attend Mangir Baba Fair In Karmad On Day Two | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of devotees gathered at the Mangir Baba Fair in Karmad on Tuesday, marking a sharp rise in footfall on the second day of the annual event. The large turnout led authorities to regulate entry points to manage the crowd.

On the first day, the number of visitors was low, and entry was allowed from Shindra village. However, as the crowd increased by night, officials closed that route to control the situation. Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers and fulfil their vows.

As part of the rituals, offerings of rams and cocks were made to the Mangir Baba deity on Tuesday. Around 950 goats and 450 cocks were offered during the day, according to local organisers.

Officials said an earlier tradition of piercing hooks into devotees’ bodies has been discontinued since 2022 and remains banned this year as well. Despite this, devotees from different age groups, including senior citizens, women and children, attended the fair in large numbers.

The five-day fair features several attractions for visitors. Amusement rides such as merry-go-rounds, swings and the popular “Maut Ka Kua” have been set up. Many stalls selling photos, music CDs, prasad, clothes, beauty items and juices are also drawing crowds.

Members of the Mangir Baba Devasthan committee and local village authorities are overseeing arrangements. The health department has set up medical facilities, while police have deployed strong security to maintain order during the event.