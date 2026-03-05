Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Temperature Soars To 36.8°C After Holi, Heatwave-Like Conditions Grip City | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the beginning of March, soon after the Holi festival, the temperature in the city has increased significantly. Residents are facing considerable inconvenience due to the rising heat. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 36.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 20.6°C. This is the highest temperature recorded so far in March.

People are experiencing discomfort due to the rising temperature. Many people venturing out in the afternoon were seen covering their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat. The temperature is expected to increase further in the coming days, and the summer is likely to be particularly harsh in the next couple of months.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded a rise in temperature toward the end of February and predicted a sharp increase at the beginning of March. The forecast has proven accurate, and temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.

Over the last 21 days, the maximum temperature has increased by 4.6°C, while the minimum temperature has risen by 5.6°C. With the onset of March, residents have been experiencing hot and dry weather in the city and surrounding areas.

People are avoiding stepping out during the afternoon unless necessary. Roads remain relatively deserted during peak afternoon hours. As the holy month of Ramadan is being observed, many people are fasting throughout the day. Those observing the fast are facing additional difficulty due to the rising heat. Most people visit markets in the evening to purchase refreshments and other items for Iftar.

Temperature in the Last 8 Days

February 25 – 33.9°C

February 26 – 34.2°C

February 27 – 33.5°C

February 28 – 32.8°C

March 1 – 34.5°C

March 2 – 35.0°C

March 3 – 36.2°C

March 4 – 36.8°C