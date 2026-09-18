Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers Seek Waiver Of Headquarters Residence Rule, Meet MP Sandipan Bhumre | Instagram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers across the district are gripped by fear following the mandatory requirement for rural teachers to reside at their assigned headquarters, a policy that led to unilateral punitive action against 1,086 teachers in Gangapur and Khultabad talukas alone.

In response, the Teachers’ Coordination Committee, along with office-bearers of various teachers’ associations from across the district, met Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP Sandipan Bhumre and held a detailed discussion lasting nearly one and a half hours.

Following the meeting, Bhumre said the unilateral action taken against the teachers was unjustified. Addressing the gathering, he said it was inappropriate to penalise teachers based on a government decision dating back 40 years, as circumstances had changed and rural areas now had adequate transport facilities and roads. He added that teachers were attending schools on time.

Bhumre also held a detailed phone discussion with Minister of State for Rural Development Yogesh Kadam, stressing the need to waive the mandatory headquarters-residence requirement.

Kadam assured that a mechanism would be put in place to ensure teachers report for duty on time and that the requirement to reside at the headquarters, along with the mandatory Gram Sabha resolution, would be revoked in the near future.

Several office-bearers of teachers’ associations were present during the meeting, including Deepak Pawar, chief state coordinator of Shikshak Sena; Rajesh Hiwale, district president of Shikshak Sangh; Amol Erande, district president of Maharashtra State Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff Sena; Bhagwan Hiwale, district general secretary; Mahesh Labde, state publicity head; Anil Kale, divisional vice-president; Vijay Salkar, district president of Shikshak Samiti; Devidas Sangle, district president of Shikshak Parishad; and representatives of various other teachers’ associations.