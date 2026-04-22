Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Standing Committee Proposes ₹130 Crore Budget Increase For 2026–27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The standing committee of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has proposed a Rs 130 crore increase in the civic body’s 2026–27 budget, while approving unequal allocation of development funds among corporators, triggering political debate.

As per the revised budget presented by standing committee chairman Anil Makariye, corporators from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), will receive Rs 80 lakh each. In comparison, corporators from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will get Rs 35 lakh each, while those from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) will receive Rs 55 lakh each.

Officials said that in a ward with four corporators, BJP and Shinde Sena members together would get Rs 3.20 crore for development works over one year, while AIMIM corporators in a ward would receive Rs 1.40 crore.

The allocation includes funds from both the standing committee and the administration. All corporators will receive Rs 25 lakh from the administration and Rs 5 lakh as contingency funds. The standing committee contribution varies by party, leading to differences in total allocations.

Read Also BMC Allocates ₹58.5 Crore To 15 Corporators For Development Projects

During the meeting, heated discussions also took place over action against plastic use. Corporator Rishikesh Jaiswal raised concerns about transparency in enforcement. Uddhav Sena corporator Sachin Khaire alleged that action was mainly being taken in Hindu-majority areas. AIMIM corporator Syed Wasuma urged that the issue should not be politicised.

Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal directed officials to start a helpline and register complaints related to plastic use. Mayor Sameer Rajurkar ordered strict action and registration of cases. Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe presented data on action taken so far.

The proposed budget changes and fund distribution have highlighted sharp political differences within the civic body.