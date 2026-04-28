Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Special Lok Adalat Settles 81 Cases Worth ₹34.18 Crore | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Special Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Aurangabad, under the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The initiative received an enthusiastic response from both borrowers and banks.



Out of a total of 337 cases, claims worth ₹342.23 crore were taken up for hearing. Of these, 81 cases involving claims of ₹60.33 crore were successfully settled for ₹34.18 crore through mutual compromise.



The Lok Adalat was conducted in accordance with the joint directives of the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority and the National Legal Services Authority, aiming to resolve pending loan recovery cases of various banks.

The proceedings were held under the guidance of Presiding Officer Dr J. R. Chauhan of DRT Aurangabad. The settlement process was effectively carried out by a panel comprising retired District Judge Makarand Udavant and Advocate Sanjay Nandore.



The event was successfully organised with the efforts of Registrar Vijay Magre, Assistant Registrar Aradhana Nikam, Recovery Officers Sharad Bawiskar and Chetan Varudkar, Section Officer Bhausaheb Rathod, along with staff members Omishwar Solapur, Sunil Ambhore, Sanjay Ghughe, Yasin Shaikh, Rahul Sonkar, Pankaj Sonkar, Suresh Hivarale, Ajay Lahoti, Anil Kagda, Rahul Khiradkar, Soham Gawli, Anil Kashid, Raj Gaikwad, Rohini Sharma, Bhagyashree Magar, Yashpal Saroha, Dattu Chavan, Umar Khan, Akash Tapse, Manoj Wankhede, and Jahagirdar.



The program concluded with Registrar Vijay Magre expressing gratitude to all the lawyers present, bank officials, staff members, and dignitaries.