Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Smart Students’ Exam Conducted, Winners To Get ISRO Visit Opportunity | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted the ‘Smart Students’ main competitive examination on Wednesday to promote scientific thinking and prepare students for future competitive exams.

The exam was held at the Savitri Education Control Room at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre for Class 7 students from municipal schools. A total of 152 students appeared for the main exam after clearing the preliminary round. These included 95 students from Marathi medium and 57 from Urdu medium schools.

The initiative aims to build a research mindset and strengthen subjects like general knowledge, science, reasoning, mathematics, and English. To help students prepare, a question bank of 1,400 questions was provided in November 2025. Teachers guided students daily, while parents also supported their preparation.

Earlier, a preliminary exam was conducted at the school level on April 1, where around 1,350 students participated. Based on performance, 10 per cent of students from each school were selected for the main round. The exam pattern was designed on the lines of national and state-level competitive exams, with multiple sets of question papers.

The top 10 performers will get an opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation, offering them exposure to India’s space research work.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge visited the centre and encouraged the students. The exam was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare and planned by Education Officer Dyandev Sangle, with support from teachers and staff.