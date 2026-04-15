Thane Zilla Parishad Selects 59 Meritorious Students For ISRO Visit Under 'Mission Bharari' To Boost Scientific Curiosity | File Pic

Thane : In a significant step toward nurturing scientific curiosity among school students, the Thane Zilla Parishad has selected 59 meritorious students from across the district for an educational visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under its flagship ‘Mission Bharari’ initiative.

Programme objective

The programme aims to inculcate a scientific temperament among students at an early age and motivate them to pursue higher education in science and technology. The selected students, studying in Classes 5 to 8 in Zilla Parishad schools, hail from talukas including Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan, and Ambernath.

Among the selected candidates, Ambernath taluka leads with 16 students, while Murbad has the lowest representation with 10 students. The group comprises 54 Marathi-medium and 5 Urdu-medium students, including 27 boys and 32 girls.

Taluka-wise representation

The selection process was conducted in three stages—cluster level (January 23) taluka level (January 28), and district level (January 31). Only the top-performing students from these competitive examinations were chosen for the prestigious tour. The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav.

To support the programme the District Planning Committee has allocated a budget of ₹50 lakh for the financial year 2026–27.

Budget allocation

As part of the tour the students will travel by air between April 27 and May 1 to visit ISRO’s space research facilities in Bengaluru. The visit will provide them with first-hand exposure to India’s advancements in space science including satellite technology and research infrastructure.

A team of six officials and teachers will accompany the students on the tour. These include education extension officer Sangeeta Mali, teachers Sudhakar Patil, Pratibha Gadhari, Nitin Patil, Sunita Thube, and Vasudha Bhoir.

Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe has directed all concerned officials to ensure that students’ documentation and travel formalities are completed promptly.

The ‘Mission Bharari’ initiative reflects the district administration’s commitment to bridging educational gaps and inspiring rural students to dream big by exposing them to premier scientific institutions like ISRO.

Student Enrollment by Taluka

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