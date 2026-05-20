Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Short Circuit Triggers Fire In Bajajnagar Flat; Appliances In Neighbouring Homes Damaged, Residents Blame MSEDCL - VIDEO | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire broke out due to a short circuit in a locked flat on the third floor of a residential building in Bajajnagar on Tuesday morning. All household items in the flat were reduced to ashes. Additionally, electrical appliances in around six to seven other flats in the building were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the flat was locked at the time of the incident. Residents alleged that the fire was caused due to the negligence of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and demanded compensation from the company.

According to details received, Saikrishna Motekar owns a flat on the third floor of Viraj Heights in Bajajnagar, located in the Waluj area. On Tuesday, Motekar and his family had gone out of town for some work. At around 7.30am, a short circuit allegedly triggered a fire in the flat.

Electrical appliances, including TVs, refrigerators, inverters, fans, set-top boxes, washing machines and other items in several flats of the building, were damaged due to the power surge caused by the short circuit. Motekar’s flat caught fire, and the blaze soon intensified. Residents noticed smoke and flames billowing out through the windows and immediately alerted the Waluj fire brigade and police.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of neighbours, opened the doors and windows of the flat before bringing the blaze under control. However, by then, all household items inside the flat had been reduced to ashes.

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Residents alleged that the incident occurred due to MSEDCL’s negligence. They claimed that power fluctuations and interruptions have become a recurring issue in the Cidco Mahanagar-1 area. Attempts to contact assistant engineer Govind Dusinge for comment were unsuccessful.