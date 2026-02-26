Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve Alleges ₹1,150 Cr Land Scam Near Samruddhi Expressway

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged that Member of Parliament (MP) Sandipanrao Bhumre conducted a Rs1,150 crore scam involving land near the Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Bhumre refuted all the allegations and warned that he would file a defamation case in the matter.

Danve, at a press conference, claimed that land measuring 23 acres and 30 guntas was acquired in Gut No. 10 in Jatwada Shivar. The present market value of the land is around Rs1,150 crore.

To grab the land, a hibanama of the land, or gift deed, was made in the name of Bhumre’s driver, Javed Rasul Shaikh, in 1971. However, Javed was born in 1985, so how was the gift deed made in his name? Danve questioned. He demanded that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry be conducted into the matter.

Bhumre, on Wednesday, addressed the press and refuted all the allegations. He admitted that Javed is his driver but said the allegations regarding the hibanama are false and baseless.

“Danve is not stable, and all his allegations are baseless. It is a gimmick only to defame my reputation. The Gut No. mentioned by Danve does not exist. Hibanama is done by the Muslim law, so how can a Hindu woman do the transaction? I will file a defamation case in this regard,” Bhumre said.