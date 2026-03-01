Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Threatens ‘Ghada Photo’ Agitation On March 6 Over Waluj Water Crisis | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) has threatened to launch a ‘Ghada Photo’ agitation on Mar 6 over the worsening water crisis in Waluj and Bajajnagar, alleging that residents are being forced to depend on private tankers while industries receive an adequate supply.

Addressing a press conference, Suresh Sonawane said water scarcity has intensified in the Waluj industrial area. He claimed residents have to travel several miles to fetch a pot of drinking water, while beer companies are supplied with sufficient water for manufacturing.

Sonawane said that around 10 lakh people reside in Waluj, Bajajnagar, and the CIDCO area, most of whom belong to the working class. “Their salaries are around Rs 15,000 a month, but they have to spend Rs 10,000 per month on getting water from private tankers. However, can these people survive under such circumstances?” he questioned.

He alleged that residents have not received tap water for eight days and are compelled to rely on private tanker operators, who charge arbitrarily. Women, he said, have to travel long distances to fetch water.

Sonawane further alleged that while the administration ensures an adequate water supply to beer companies, it remains indifferent to the needs of residents. He warned that if the issue is not addressed, a severe agitation will be launched. “The water supplied to the companies will be stopped, and it will be diverted toward the residential localities,” he said.

He also alleged that a water supply scheme worth Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for the Waluj area, but residents are not receiving water. “Only the pipeline is laid, but the water supply is not done,” Sonawane claimed.

The party announced that a major agitation will be launched on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. on the Dhule–Solapur Highway and will continue until residents receive a regular water supply.