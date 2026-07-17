Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Service Week Begins To Mark CM Devendra Fadnavis' Birthday | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various social initiatives are being organised under the 'Devabhau Krutadnyata Seva Saptah', being observed from July 16 to 22 in the city to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye has taken the initiative to organise the week-long programme at various locations across the city.

As part of the initiative, mahaprasad was distributed to thousands of devotees participating in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday. A message promoting cleanliness was also spread during the procession.

Read Also Pune Residents Raise Health Concerns As Muddy Water Supply Continues For Four Days

The Rath Yatra passed through major parts of the city, including Gandhi Chowk, Sarafa Bazar Road, Machhli Khadak, Gulmandi, Sambhajipeth, Nageshwarwadi, Nirala Bazar, Samarth Nagar and Bhagyanagar, before concluding at ISKCON Madhuvan.

Devotees gathered in large numbers along the route to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and welcome the procession. The Rath Yatra concluded with a Maha Aarti at ISKCON Madhuvan in a devotional atmosphere.

Read Also Pune Contractor Dies By Suicide; 12 Booked For Alleged Abetment In Business Dispute

The organisers said several social, religious and public welfare activities will be held over the coming days as part of the week-long service programme.