Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Season 2 Of CMIA Cricket Utsav 2026 Begins

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) is set to organise the grand Icon Steel Presents CMIA Cricket Utsav 2026 (Season 2) from February 20 to 22, 2026, at Garware Stadium, Chikalthana. The event aims to strengthen unity, camaraderie and sportsmanship within the industrial fraternity.

Speaking about the concept behind organising the tournament, CMIA President Utsav Machhar stated that CMIA is not only committed to industrial growth, economic development, and addressing industry-related concerns, but also actively works towards fostering harmony and strong relationships within the business community.

Honorary Secretary Mihir Soundalgekar mentioned that CMIA currently represents more than 850 members across the region. The primary objective of this initiative is to bring together members on a common platform, where representatives from multinational corporations as well as small and medium enterprises can unite and enjoy the spirit of cricket. CMIA has also provided an opportunity to 10 small-scale entrepreneurs from the city to showcase their products during the event.

A total of six teams will participate in the tournament, each led by distinguished entrepreneurs from the industry. Group A includes CL Casa Strikers – Owner Adarsh Agrawal, AITG Super Kings – Owner Mihir Soundalgekar, and Canpack Warriors – Owner Janardhan Kale. Group B includes Green Gold 11 – Owner Ajit Mule, Sierra Stallions – Owner Mihir Mule, and Lifeline Mavericks – Owner Vikrant Bhale.

The inaugural ceremony was held at 6 pm, while the matches commenced from 2:00 PM onwards. On February 22, the semi-final matches will be played in the morning, followed by the Grand Finale at 7:00 PM, and thereafter the prize distribution ceremony. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.