Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schedule Announced For Varroc Inter-School & Industrial T20 Cricket Tournaments

Schedule Announced for Varroc Inter-School, Industrial T20 Cricket Tournaments | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The schedule for the 18th Varroc Inter-School Cricket Tournament and the 20th Varroc Industrial T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by Varroc, has been announced. Both tournaments are scheduled to begin on Dec 6 at the Aurangabad District Cricket Association (ADCA) grounds.

Satish Mande, Head of Employee Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Varroc, announced the schedule at a press conference.

Varroc launched the inter-school cricket tournament in 2006-07. The 18th edition will feature 20 invited teams, with entries accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tournament will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with three matches scheduled every day. All matches will be played in the T20 format, with players wearing coloured clothing and using white balls.

The winning team in the inter-school tournament will receive ₹1.51 lakh, while the industrial tournament winner will be awarded ₹1.75 lakh.