Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SC Communities Must Unite To Protect Reservation Benefits, Says Anandraj Ambedkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Republican Sena national president Anandraj Ambedkar on Sunday called upon all Scheduled Caste (SC) communities to unite against the proposed sub-classification of castes within the SC category. He said a major agitation on the issue will be held in Mumbai on June 26.

Ambedkar was speaking at a conference organised by the Sub-Classification Opposition Action Committee at Tapadiya Natya Mandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Representatives of more than 35 SC communities, along with intellectuals and researchers, attended the event.

He said the gathering was organised to oppose the move for sub-classification of castes. According to him, such a decision would create divisions among communities that currently fall under the SC category. He alleged that some caste-based organisations were promoting the demand and claimed that they were backed by a Manuwadi mindset and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ambedkar said members of all SC communities would come together and fight against the proposed sub-classification. He urged people to remain united to protect reservation benefits for the Scheduled Caste category.

Several leaders and speakers addressed the conference, including former social justice minister Rajkumar Badole, former minister Babanrao Gholap, Dr Siddharth Kharat, H.N. Sonkamble, Gangadhar Dhawale, Laxmikant Shinde, Rohidas Bansode, Ashok Patekar, Prabuddha Sathe and Parasram Ingole.

In his introductory speech, Republican Senate State president Dr Sushil Suryawanshi said the proposal for sub-classification was an attempt to create divisions among SC communities.

The proceedings were conducted by Vijay Ghorpade. Several party workers and organisers contributed to the success of the conference, including K.V. More, Shuddhodhan More, Kakasaheb Gaikwad, Milind Mokale, Anil Magare, Sachin Nikam, Vijay Shinde and others.