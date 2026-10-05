Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Satara-Deolai Residents Stage 3-Hour Protest As Wells, Borewells Run Dry | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to the slow pace of work on the approved new water supply scheme, a water shortage has arisen in areas including Satara-Deolai, which also suffer from poor mobile network connectivity. With wells and borewells running dry due to scanty rainfall, residents have been forced to wander in search of water as early as the beginning of October. Meanwhile, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar stated that 84 water tankers are currently operating in the city and that planning is underway to ensure there is no water shortage in the city or in areas lacking a piped water network. Attempts to contact officials from the concerned department were unsuccessful.

On Sunday, 300 to 400 citizens staged a sit-in protest in front of the Hariom Nagar water tank in Deolai against the alleged negligence of the Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The area reverberated with slogans such as "Give us water, Mayor, give us water" and "Down with the Municipal Corporation administration." Men and women stood in the scorching sun for three hours.

There are four BJP corporators in Satara-Deolai. However, during the water shortage, not a single one of them raised the issue with the Municipal Corporation or the MJP, residents alleged. Even after submitting letters to the Mayor and the Commissioner, no action was taken. Consequently, residents have questioned where the tanker water is going when the area is facing such an acute water shortage.

While citizens are on the streets demanding water, the Municipal Commissioner has directed officials to repair leaking taps by October 15. If water is found to be wasted, a fine of ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 will be imposed and criminal charges will be filed.

Work on the ₹2,740-crore project, being executed by the MJP and GVPR company, is progressing slowly. Construction is underway on 26 of the 52 planned water tanks in the city, while work on the water treatment plant, jackwell and main pipeline is nearing completion. For the Satara-Deolai area, four out of the eight water tanks and the internal pipeline networks have been completed.

A resident, Vijay Padghankar from the Satara area, said residents have to purchase water from private tanker operators. "Hence, the corporation should start the water supply from its water tanks immediately. This is why the residents have come onto the streets now," he said.