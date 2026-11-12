Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat Distributes Bicycles To Schoolgirls On Bhau Beej | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the ‘Diwali Aaplya Dari’ (Diwali at Your Doorstep) initiative, bicycles were distributed to female students of the Zilla Parishad Upper Primary School at Gram Panchayat Vadgaon Kolhati on the occasion of Bhau Beej. The bicycles were distributed by Sanjay Shirsat, the state’s Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister of the district. The initiative aims to ease the commute for girls in rural areas, save their time and ensure that their education continues uninterrupted.

Shirsat urged the students to use the bicycles to save time travelling to and from school, allowing them to devote more time to their studies and contribute to the nation’s progress.

On the occasion, the schoolgirls welcomed the dignitaries with an aukshan ceremony. Shirsat then distributed the bicycles, bringing smiles to the faces of the students.

Sarpanch Sunil Kale, Panchayat Samiti Deputy Chairman Balasaheb Gadhe, Panchayat Samiti members Mohini Dhamdhere, Swapnil Adsul, Yogesh Sale, Ramesh Patil and Santoshsingh Thakur, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Gram Panchayat members, School Management Committee members, teachers, parents and villagers were present in large numbers.

Shirsat also interacted with the students and urged them to study with dedication, pursue higher education and bring honour to themselves, their families and the nation. He said today’s students would be the architects of a developed India tomorrow. He encouraged them to move forward with determination, hard work and perseverance and contribute to nation-building through education.

The introductory remarks were delivered by Balasaheb Gadhe, Deputy Chairman of the Panchayat Samiti. Teacher Rahul Mande compered the programme, while Mahendra Barwal proposed the vote of thanks.