Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Bust Cow Smuggling Network, Rescue 24 Animals | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have launched an extensive drive against the smuggling of cow progeny in the district. Acting under a zero-tolerance policy and the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Prakash Jadhav, the police have busted a network involved in cattle smuggling.

A special drive was conducted across the district between May 26 and June 21. As part of the operation, police intensified patrolling and carried out nakabandi at key entry points to the district. During the drive, 15 cases were registered, and property worth ₹73,07,050 was seized, including eight vehicles allegedly used for transporting animals illegally. Proposals seeking cancellation of the driving licences of two accused have also been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), police said.

SP Jadhav stated that the crackdown against cattle smugglers would be intensified further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ravindra Thakare of Sillod Police Station received a tip-off that cattle had been illegally confined at Pardeshiwadi near Kerhala village. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid at around 9pm on June 20.

During the raid, police found 24 animals confined in a congested shed without adequate food or water. The animals, valued at approximately ₹9.60 lakh, were rescued and later shifted to a goshala for proper care and nurturing.

A case under the Govansh Act has been registered against Ahmed Mehboob Pathan and Ahmed Khan Mohd Khan Pathan, both residents of Kerhala village in Sillod taluka. Further investigation is underway.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Prakash Jadhav, Additional SP Prashant Swami and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dinesh Kolhe. The team included API Ravindra Thakare, PSI Rajendra Pankar, Anil Dhanure, Anant Joshi, Dadarao Pawar, Sanjay Aage, Kaduba Bhagyawant, Rameshwar Jadhav, Sachin Kale, Ravikiran Bharti and other police personnel