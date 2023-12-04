Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Robbers Preying On Commuters Nabbed |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police's local crime branch (LCB) apprehended two robbers known for targeting commuters at Adul Shivar on the Jalna–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road on Sunday night. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sudarshan Pandhare (32) and Sagar Wagh (28).

According to police reports, a resident of Ambad in Jalna district, Shaikh Rafiq Babulal, was travelling from Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on December 2 evening when four unidentified individuals halted him near Adul on Jalna Road and forcibly took ₹4,300 from his purse. Subsequently, he filed a complaint at the Pachod police station, initiating an investigation.

Upon receiving directions from SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, LCB PI Satish Wagh launched a parallel investigation. Gathering intelligence on Pandhare and his accomplices, particularly Wagh, who were reportedly hiding near the Jakat Naka area in Harsul, the LCB police team set up a trap and apprehended both suspects. The detained individuals have since been handed over to the Pachod police for further inquiry.

The police operation, overseen by SP Kawaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, was carried out by PI Satish Wagh, PSI Bhagatsingh Dullat, and a team of constables, including Namdev Sirsath, Deepesh Nagzare, Sanjay Ghuge, Valmik Nikam, Ashok Wagh, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandale, among others.