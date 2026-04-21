Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rift In Shiv Sena Over Co-Opted Member Selection In CSMC | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Differences have surfaced within major political parties over the selection of co-opted members in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), with protests breaking out in the Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Vinod Bankar alleged that Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal rejected his name for a co-opted post and instead finalised Pradeep Shinde at the last moment.

Following the development, Bankar and his supporters staged a protest at Kranti Chowk on Monday. The protesters raised slogans against Janjal, struck his portrait with footwear, and later tore it, highlighting growing internal rifts within the party.

As per government norms, ten co-opted members are to be appointed in the civic body. Mayor Sameer Rajurkar finalised the list based on recommendations received from political parties and registered groups, in proportion to their strength. Accordingly, the BJP secured five seats and AIMIM three, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) got one seat each.

The controversy has also brought to light internal differences within the Shiv Sena (Shinde) between district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and Janjal. Bankar claimed he was denied the opportunity due to his support for Shirsat.

Supporters of Bankar also raised slogans in favour of Shirsat during the protest, further exposing factional divides within the party.

A similar situation has emerged within the BJP, where several aspirants who lost the municipal elections were expecting to be accommodated as co-opted members. Those who were not selected have expressed disappointment, indicating dissatisfaction within party ranks.

The developments point to rising internal tensions across parties in the civic body over political appointments.