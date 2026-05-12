Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rickshaw Union Stages Demonstration Against Civic Administration | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The auto-rickshaw drivers under the aegis of Lal Bavta Rickshaw Chalak Union (AITUC) staged demonstrations in front of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters on Monday.

They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal to the people to save the fuel. If this appeal has to be really fulfilled, the corporation should operate around 40,000 auto-rickshaws in the city on its own.

The drivers had been demanding that the corporation fix the pick-up and drop points for the auto-rickshaws in the city. However, the demand has not yet been fulfilled. Hence, the drivers have to park the rickshaws anywhere on the road to collect the passengers.

However, the traffic police trouble them and initiate punitive action against them. They face severe inconvenience as there are no fixed pick-up and drop-off points assigned to them. Hence, it is a severe injustice on them, the union officials said.

Read Also Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked

Union president Adv. Abhay Taksal said that severe agitation will be launched if the demands are not met. A delegation of the union submitted a memorandum of demands to the municipal commissioner, Amol Yedge.

He assured the agitators that he would look into the matter and take positions after studying it. Shaikh Amjad, Raju Hiwarale, Wasim Khan and other rickshaw drivers were present.