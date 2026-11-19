Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Oppose Smart Meter Installation In Bajaj Nagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Radhakrishna Housing Society (RM-83) and Panchganga Housing Society (RM-82), near Trimurti Chowk in Bajaj Nagar, have expressed strong resentment over the installation of smart meters without prior notice.

Employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, and a private agency arrived in the area to install smart meters without issuing advance notices or conducting a public awareness campaign. Residents opposed the installation work, alleging that they had not been informed about the replacement of their existing meters.

Upon learning about the incident, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) city chief Vishal Khandagale rushed to the spot. A large number of residents from various housing societies also gathered.

Khandagale raised the residents' concerns about smart meters, including potential difficulties and the lack of prior communication, with the officials present.

Residents also questioned the credentials of the private agency personnel, who allegedly had no identification cards, wore no uniforms and carried no documents establishing their authority to undertake the installation work. It later emerged that the work was being carried out by NCC Private Limited.

Residents questioned the practice of entering private properties without prior notice and raised concerns about who would be held responsible in the event of an untoward incident during the installation process.

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Khandagale subsequently spoke to MSEDCL Chief Engineer Anil Gaikwad over the phone and demanded that the authorities take residents into confidence and conduct proper public awareness activities before proceeding with the installation.

Gaikwad agreed to the request and dispatched MSEDCL official Komal Bodhare to the spot.

Following the protest, the MSEDCL team that had arrived to install the smart meters returned without carrying out the work.

Shiv Sena Deputy Taluka Chiefs Sudam Bhande and Bajrang Patil, National Congress Taluka Vice-President Sudam Pare, Division Chief Sunil Pawar, Gorakh Velshankar, Rameshwar Karpe, Deepak Dayal, Kaduba Kere, Usha Bhande, Nita Pawar, Anita Velankar, Pooja Mane and Kajal Dayal were among those present, along with residents of the two housing societies.