 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Researcher Ajay Zinjade Gets Patent For Medicinal Plant Identification Device
Ajay Shivaji Zinjade has been granted a patent for designing an innovative device to accurately identify medicinal plants. The device developed by him, called the “Medicinal Plant Identification Device,” is expected to bring a revolutionary change in the process of identifying medicinal plants.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
With the help of this device, various medicinal plants can be identified quickly, accurately, and in a scientific manner. Farmers, researchers, students, Ayurvedic practitioners, and scholars working in the field of medicinal plant conservation will greatly benefit from this device. The device has been designed by combining traditional knowledge with modern technology.

With the approval of the patent, Ajay Zinjade’s research work has received national-level recognition, and it is believed that this device will be widely used in the future in the fields of medicinal plant conservation, research, and healthcare.

At present, Ajay Zinjade is pursuing research at the Department of Botany, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, under the guidance of Dr. Ashok Chavan, on the topic - Studies on genetic diversity of Fusarium causing wilt and its management for sustainable agriculture.

For this remarkable and socially beneficial academic contribution, Zinjade was felicitated by the A.C.R.F. Foundation. He was also congratulated by Dr D. S. Mukadam, Dr Shrikant Mane, Dr Anil Kulkarni, and research students Vaibhav Misal, Abhishek Raut, Vishal Hivale, and Pallavi Gawai.

