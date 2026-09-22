Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Recruitment Exam Task Force To Recommend Reforms | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The High-Level Task Force on Recruitment Examinations will submit recommendations to the government to make the state’s recruitment examination process transparent, merit-based, reliable and timely, said chairperson V Radha, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department.

She was speaking at a press conference after the committee interacted with students from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division at the Smart City office on Monday. Committee members included Director General of Police Sadanand Date, member secretary Dr N Ramaswamy and Pravin Gedam, Divisional Commissioner, Nashik Division.

Radha said the committee had so far interacted with around 1,750 students in Pune, Nagpur and Amravati. It has also received more than 20,000 emails and representations from over 1,400 individuals. A key demand raised by students was a fixed schedule for examinations, main examinations and interviews.

Students also sought consistency in the examination system, sufficient notice before changes, one-time registration and fee payment, and greater transparency in question papers, answer keys and evaluation. They also suggested minimum standards for examination centres, better invigilator training, timely declaration of results and completion of appointments.

Date said all suggestions were being documented and necessary measures to make the examination process more transparent and efficient would be studied. A report will be submitted to the government.

Dr Ramaswamy stressed the need for clear eligibility criteria, quality examination centres, trained invigilators, secure examination processes and transparent evaluation. Gedam said suggestions on online, computer-based and offline examinations, question-paper formats, waiting lists, audits and assessment would be studied before recommending improvements.