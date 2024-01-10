Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rabies Vaccination Drive For Dogs Begins In City |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a Rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in the city on Tuesday. The drive is being carried out in collaboration with the animal husbandry department of the state government and some NGOs within the municipal corporation jurisdiction. The initiative aims to achieve the goal of zero deaths due to Rabies in the city.

The drive commenced in the Silk Mill Colony in the Railway Station area on Tuesday morning. Two teams from the municipal corporation, Mission Rabies, and the Animal Husbandry department, along with four teams from Hope and Animal Organisation, will conduct the drive in various areas daily. The plan prioritizes covering wards on the outskirts of the city initially. On Tuesday, a total of 169 dogs were vaccinated, and 17 dogs underwent sterilization surgeries.

Stray dog menace

The issue of stray dog incidents, including dog bites and chasing after bikes, has raised concerns among the residents. Despite government directives against relocating dogs, the corporation is not catching them. However, with the vaccination drive, the risk can be mitigated, according to sources.

The CSMC animal husbandry department has called on people to actively participate in the drive to contribute to making the city free from Rabies-related deaths. Interested participants working in the animal husbandry field, NGOs, or other areas can register their names at the Animal Husbandry clinic at Central Naka, Baijipura, providing their details along with phone numbers.

The drive is being implemented under the guidance of Administrator G. Srikant, with the involvement of Garden Superintendent and HoD Vijay Patil, Animal Husbandry Officer Shaikh Shahed, Dr. Rohit Dhumal, Praveen Avhad, CEO Hope and Animal Trust official Jayesh Shinde, Wasim Mirza, Life Care Animal official Shailesh Mane, One Hand for Voiceless official Khawaja Sharkoddin, former corporator Jafar Khan, Musa Chaus, Suresh Dongre, Syed Wasim, Sandeep Chavan, Vishal Satdive, and others.