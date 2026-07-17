Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Rescue 14 Cattle, Seize Vehicles Worth ₹9.85 Lakh | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have taken stern action against the cruel transportation of cattle in the district. On Wednesday, two operations were carried out within the jurisdictions of the Vaijapur and Paithan police stations. A total of 14 Jersey cattle were rescued, and four transport vehicles worth around ₹9.85 lakh were seized. Cases were registered against four accused under various provisions of the law.

Police received information about the illegal transportation of cattle on the Vaijapur–Shiur Road on Wednesday. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid near MIT College and the Rotegaon Railway Bridge at around 2pm. Police intercepted the suspected vehicles and found the cattle inhumanely tied with ropes.

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The accused — Sunil Manohar Maghare (Takali, Sillod), Zuber Farid Qureshi (Pishor, Kannad) and Asif Bhikan Shah (Pishor, Kannad) — were arrested. Police seized a Bolero pickup van (MH20 EG 1624), an Ashok Leyland pickup (MH04 FU 9307) and a Bolero pickup (MH04 KF 3905). They also rescued seven cattle and three calves. The total value of the seized property in this operation was around ₹6.40 lakh. A case has been registered at the Vaijapur Police Station.

In another operation on the same day, police intercepted a vehicle at Jayakwadi Phata in Paithan taluka at around 7.50pm and rescued two cows. A case was registered against Shafiq Rafiq Shaikh (36), a resident of Ranjangaon Dandga in Paithan taluka. Police also seized the transport vehicle (MH20 EG 1638). The total value of the seized property in this case was around ₹3.45 lakh.

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In the two operations, police rescued 14 cattle and seized vehicles and other property worth ₹9.85 lakh. Police said similar action against the cruel transportation of cattle will continue across the district.