Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Operation Leads To Capture Of Chain Thief |

The Kranti Chowk police on Wednesday apprehended a well-known criminal, Shafiq Khan, with a history of criminal activities. The police also successfully confiscated his auto-rickshaw and other stolen items.

The incident leading to Khan's arrest unfolded on November 3 when a 70-year-old woman was waiting for a bus near the Baba Petrol Pump area, intending to travel to the Cidco bus stand. In an auto-rickshaw, he approached her, offered a ride to Cidco, and advised her to safeguard her gold chain due to a recent surge in chain-snatching incidents. Subsequently, while en route to Kanchanwadi, he requested the lady to provide ₹20 for refueling the rickshaw. While the woman was searching for money in her bag, he, under the guise of assisting her, surreptitiously removed the chain from her bag. He then instructed her to disembark from the rickshaw and swiftly absconded. A formal case was registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.

As the investigation progressed, it was established that Khan was responsible for the chain theft, and it was determined that he was headed to the Mill Corner area on the day of his arrest. In response, the police initiated a strategic operation and successfully apprehended Khan. During questioning, he admitted to the theft.

